Deputy City Manager Mike Murphy, who served as the Charlottesville’s interim manager for nine months, announced his retirement Tuesday after 25 years with city.
Murphy served as city manager from July 2018, when Maurice Jones left the post, to May 2019, when the council hired current City Manager Tarron Richardson.
Murphy’s last day on the job will be Dec. 6, but his official retirement date is Oct. 31, 2020. Murphy is paid about $158,000 a year.
Murphy took over the manager’s duties after Jones, took a job as Chapel Hill, North Carolina’s town manager in July 2018. Jones made the move two months after the Charlottesville City Council announced in May 2018 that they would not renew his contract, citing “a disconnect” between him and City Council.
Murphy was named Deputy City Manager for Human Services in July 2019 and supervised the city’s human services, social services, parks and recreation, and transit departments.
“My time with the City of Charlottesville has been more rewarding than I could have ever imagined,” Murphy said in a press release. “It was a privilege to have served, and been touched by, so many lives. I am incredibly grateful to my family who supported me, and those who have worked alongside me to make the organization and community a better place.”
“I want to thank Mike Murphy for his years of dedication and service to this community,” said Richardson. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Murphy joined the staff of the City of Charlottesville in 1995 working in community attention. He served as the organization’s director in 2003 and became director of Human Services when that department was established in 2010.
Murphy assumed the role of interim assistant city manager in March 2015 and was promoted to assistant city manager in August 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.