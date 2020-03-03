The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a design public hearing for the proposed replacement of the Old Ivy Road bridge over the U.S. 29/U.S. 250 Bypass in Albemarle County on March 11.
The hearing is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Charlottesville-University Area at 1901 Emmet St. The hearing will be open house-style and VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
The proposed $3.3 million project involves replacing the bridge deck and beams and rehabilitating the bridge piers, according to a news release. The new bridge will be raised slightly to provide more vertical clearance on the bypass. During construction, westbound traffic will be detoured while eastbound traffic will continue to use the bridge.
The existing bridge was built in 1961 and carries about 8,000 vehicles per day, the release said.
Written comments also may be submitted by mail through March 21 to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701. Email comments may be sent to Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov.
Anyone requiring special assistance to attend the meeting may call VDOT at (540) 829-7500, (800) 367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
More information about the projects can be found at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/route601bridge.asp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.