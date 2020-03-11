ZION CROSSROADS — Despite 50 people speaking in opposition, the James River Water Authority will submit an application with a Monacan Indian Nation heritage site as the preferred site for a proposed raw water intake and pump station in Fluvanna County.
The authority board was presented with alternatives at its February meeting — which include 12 alternative project combinations, five alternative water sources and a no-action scenario — and voted Wednesday to submit the controversial site as its preferred alternative with application materials to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The proposed and recommended site for the intake and pump station is near Point of Fork at the confluence of the Rivanna and James Rivers, which played a role in the Revolutionary War and also is known as Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation. Members of the nation have opposed the station, and they and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources have said that an archaeologist conducting the initial site review for the station was unqualified.
Justin Curtis, an attorney for JRWA, said after the authority submits the application, the Corps will verify that it's complete, then it goes out for public notice, which begins a round of public review.
“This is not the end of the process or the final decision, it is one of the preliminary steps along the way,” he said. “And my suggestion and recommendation is there's no reason to defer that step at this point. That doesn't prejudice our ability to continue discussions with the Monacan Nation or anyone else, but it does advance the ball on this permit application.”
The full application materials are not complete, Curtis said, and only a presentation document that the authority received in February has been made available to the public.
In a letter on Tuesday, an attorney for the Monacans urged the authority to defer its planned vote and consider a potential site alternative that was called Forsyth for the project, which is about 2.3 miles upstream from the confluence of the rivers.
“You stated last week that a primary obstacle to your clients’ ability or willingness to deviate from current plans is that the Nation has not identified a specific alternative that it might find acceptable,” said attorney Greg Werkheiser in the letter. “The Nation has now done so.”
“Should JRWA choose to move forward without more fulsome consideration of the Forsyth alternative, the Nation and its supporters will have no choice but to conclude that JRWA was never serious about trying to find a viable alternative,” he said in the letter.
The authority has had a pending nationwide permit application with the Corps, but was asked to submit more information for a standard individual permit, which requires more review, after an archaeologist consulting on the project was found by state officials to be unqualified and misrepresented her degree on her resume.
During a public hearing Wednesday, 50 people spoke against the site recommendation and asked the authority to delay the vote, citing the historic resources in the area.
Monacan Chief Kenneth Branham, who was wearing a “Save Rassawek” T-shirt, said there were rumors that the tribe was trying to get money out of this issue.
“We will not take any amount of money to let you go through there and destroy our ancestral homeland,” he said. There are ancestral remains in that area. I did a major reburial once before and I do not want to do that again. You can move that site.”
“You're supposed to be working for these people, do your job and put it somewhere where everybody will be happy with it,” Branham said.
Kirk Bowers, with conservation chair for the Piedmont Group Sierra Club, said he believed that the alternatives analysis that was done was insufficient and did not really seriously consider alternative sites and routes. He said from his experience as a civil engineer, he has seen repeatedly where costs became the major factor in making a decision.
“However, in this case, it is not in the public's best interest to seek the lowest cost, as the cost of destruction of historic resources are not measurable,” he said. “The value of our cultural heritages and resources simply outweigh the value gained from building a pump station at Rassawek.”
A few people spoke about the transparency of the authority’s meetings, particularly Wednesday’s public hearing, including the fact that they are held in a gated community, there are not microphones and that the authority members do not have nameplates.
Jeffrey Hantman, a professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Virginia, said comments have been made that burials would be disturbed at this site are “speculations.”
“We don't speculate, we look at the patterns and the patterns are clear, Monacan burials are associated with Chiefs villages,” he said. They're commonly found in villages and towns along the river… It's a known pattern. It's been published, and it should be reflected in your writing. So I'm personally disturbed by that reference to speculation.”
Carroll Courtenay, an associate attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said she does not challenge the need for the water, but said that this is the wrong place for the project.
“The density and diversity of resources at Point of Fork make it an ill-suited site for the water supply project,” she said. “This area should be protected, not destroyed.”
After the vote, many people in the audience turned their backs to the authority and chanted, "Shame!," over and over.
