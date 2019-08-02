New Store Presbyterian Church in Dillwyn is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. On Sept. 29, the 11 a.m. service will be followed by a celebratory lunch at noon, which organizers hope will be attended by former pastors and congregants, in addition to current members.
“We are currently in the process of reaching out to these people,” said Terry Harris, clerk of the church. “We are also an aging church, so the reality is that many former members have passed away.”
The church currently has 12 members.
Long before it became a chartered chapter of the Presbyterian Church in 1844, the building on New Store Road in Dillwyn was a stage coach stop between Lynchburg and Richmond. It was a meeting place for locals and folks passing through. It was also frequently visited by Hampden-Sydney College seminary students, who would lead a worship service or Bible study class. It is likely that Thomas Jefferson visited the stop on his travels between Monticello and his Bedford County retreat Poplar Forest.
By 1844, there were enough local practicing Presbyterians to make New Store Presbyterian Church a reality. Since its conception, the church has been closely connected with Maysville Presbyterian Church, which is also in Buckingham County, with one pastor presiding over both congregations.
“I’ve been a faithful member of the church since 1956,” said Becky Bowling, of Dillwyn. “In those days, there were quite a lot more members than we have today. It’s safe to say our numbers have declined,” she said.
Bowling and Harris are both part of the committee planning the anniversary festivities. Both said they hope to reach out to many formers members and pastors to invite them to attend.
Harris, who has been clerk of the session for the past eight years, said the preparations for the church’s 175th birthday are similar to those for its 150th birthday.
Pastor Kim Steinhorst presides over the small congregation in Dillwyn.
“This area, including the Charlottesville area, has a long and rich history with Presbyterianism, going back to the 1700s,” he said. “The congregation at New Store remains a very faithful one.”
Steinhorst is what’s called an intentional interim pastor, who takes the place of a pastor who retired, or answered another call someplace else.
“I’ve been here since January and, on average, I stay in place between one and two years, until a replacement, or settled pastor, has been found,” he said. “But I’ll absolutely be here for the 175th anniversary.”
Steinhorst is well aware that the congregation is declining.
“Buckingham County is the most rural community in the commonwealth of Virginia,” he said. “And often you see that children move away and find a church somewhere else. And with today’s transportation, it’s also easy for folks to find a church in Appomattox or Farmville. What the future looks like for New Store Presbyterian Church is something that the congregation will have to address. But as long as there are faithful members, there will be a church.”
Those who formerly attended or pastored the church and would like to participate in the anniversary celebration are asked to call Terry Harris at (434) 392-9969.