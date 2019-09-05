People living with any type of disability are invited to an October event featuring family fun and information from agencies and organizations offering assistance.
The All Blessings Flow-All About Abilities Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at First Baptist Church on Park Street.
The fair includes about three dozen exhibitors, as well as a charity bake sale, crafts, a raffle, live music and children’s activities.
The event is sponsored by the All Blessings Flow organization, founded in 2015 by Annie Dodd. The organization collects and redistributes medical equipment, such as wheelchairs and walkers, to people in need.
The organization has helped more than 4,000 people since its founding, organizers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.