With a simple touch of a button, the motor in the Nissan Leaf did not roar to life with a deep, throbbing growl that would make one think big horsepower.
Several dash lights did light up, however, indicating that the 62-kilowatt-hour battery that generates 214 horsepower for the five-passenger hatchback was ready to go.
“It’s a little different than traditional vehicles but it’s also simpler, with less maintenance and fewer parts that may need replacing, and acceleration is immediate,” says Paul Limbacher, of Colonial Nissan in Albemarle County, as the driver slowly maneuvered the vehicle behind the Charlottesville City Hall Annex and onto Market Street.
“It’s pretty much just like a regular car except that you don’t have to stop at a gas station or get oil changes and you have a lot of acceleration any time,” he says. “But you do need to make plans to charge it up at night or on long trips.”
Owners of the all-electric Leaf, as well as Chevrolet BoltEVs, Teslas and even a Zero-brand electric motorcycle, joined with the Charlottesville Climate Collaborative and Generation180 in Sunday’s Electrify Your Ride car show at the Sprint Pavilion.
The show was one of four planned by Charlottesville-based Generation180 to stoke already growing interest in electric vehicles while providing education on climate issues and how to reduce personal and family carbon footprints
“Electric cars are really fun to drive and save you a lot of time and money when it comes to fewer trips to the gas station and lower car maintenance," said Wendy Philleo, Generation180’s executive director. "What’s more, driving electric reduces fossil fuel emissions, which is better for our air quality and our environment.”
According to a study conducted by Generation180, about 73% of people have positive views of electric vehicles, with as many as 45% likely to consider one when shopping for a new car.
While 82% cited reducing gasoline costs as the top reason they would buy an electric vehicle, 70% said concerns about where and how to charge the vehicles were a barrier to buying and 62% said the higher up-front cost of an electric car was a major hurdle.
For many, how the vehicles drive and perform are also concerns.
“I want to see what they’re all about, how they work, how zippy and fast they are,” said Lorraine McCuen, who came from Millboro in Bath County just to get a seat behind the wheel. “One day I’d like to own an all-electric vehicle. It’d be great not to have get oil changes or get your hand stinky from the gas pump. I like the technology of it, too. We’ve had internal combustion engines for how long now? Let’s see what’s next.”
As consumers consider electric options, the worldwide automotive industry is already making electric vehicles mainstream.
“While Tesla and Elon Musk may be getting most of our attention these days, we also see strong signs of sustained disruption happening all across the automotive industry,” wrote Michael Lenox, professor of business administration and senior associate dean of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in a November article in the Department of Energy News.
The article was co-written by Rebecca Duff, a senior research associate at UVa’s Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
“Major car companies — from GM to Volvo to Toyota — have announced plans to expand electric and hybrid lines, even discontinuing future internal combustion engine production,” Duff and Lenox wrote. “China, India and the United Kingdom have already proposed bans on future sales of internal combustion engines, and other countries are signaling the same path forward.”
The research showed that global sales of electric vehicles were increasing and were expected to surpass 4 million units by the end of 2018.
“In fact, the time required to reach each consecutive million in sales units has been steadily decreasing: 60 months for the first 1 million, with the next expected to take only six months,” they wrote.
While battery-powered vehicles slowly take over sales across the world, they still come with some doubts, organizers said. That’s why Sunday's car show was organized.
Joe Szakos has no doubts. His family’s Chevrolet BoltEV is part of a decision to cut costs by upgrading technology in their home and in their garage.
After putting solar panels on his office at Virginia Organizing, and seeing the reduced electric bill, Szakos had solar panels added to the family home, as well. He figured the family could do a lot with the money they were saving.
“When we were in the market for a new car, we used the same strategy. The only costs are tires and brakes and the first scheduled maintenance is eight years compared to an oil change every few thousand miles,” Szakos said. “We can plug it into the solar panels to charge it and that cuts costs, too.”
For Jon Baker, an organic chemistry professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, his electric-powered Zero RS motorcycle led him to throw a leg over two wheels.
“Why did I buy it? I’m a tree hugger,” he laughed. “I’m also a made in America guy and I wanted a Chevy Bolt from the time it was made. I started asking people if they made an electric motorcycle and I found out about Zero. I wasn’t a motorcyclist before, but when I saw that this had the miles per gallon equivalent of 475 mpg, I decided I wanted to learn to ride.”
On the street, it’s hard to tell the difference between electric and gas-powered engines with the exception of silence from the electric motor. Owners say the most noticeable difference besides sound is how quickly it can accelerate, even up a hill.
“We love it. My wife runs it back and forth to work in Staunton every day. The performance is just outstanding,” said Adam Peters, of Charlottesville, as he stood next to his Nissan Leaf beneath the Sprint Pavilion’s canopy.
Peters said his wife plugs the car into an outlet at night to make sure it has a full charge for the next day. When they take the Leaf on a longer drive, he said they make sure they know where commercial fast-charge outlets are available.
“There’s plenty of room and it’s a lot more fun to drive than our [Toyota] Prius or the minivan,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.