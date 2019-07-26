The city of Charlottesville will close the Second Street Southwest crossing of the Downtown Mall for most of Sunday to make way for the installation of an art project highlighting local activists.
The public art piece will be unveiled at a press conference 4 p.m. Sunday outside of the Violet Crown movie theater.
The Second Street crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Charlottesville Area Transit routes will be detoured.
Titled "Inside Out Cville: This Is What Community Looks Like!," the project includes large-scale black-and-white photographs of 120 local activists. It was organized by Inside Out, a global participatory art project that has done similar installations in other cities.
"This dramatic photographic art installation will harness the power of art to heal, unify and make a statement about what it looks like to speak out against injustice," the city said in a news release.
The city is sponsoring the project as a Unity Days program.