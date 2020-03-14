As concerns grow over the spread of the coronavirus, the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority is assuring customers that the drinking water is safe.
According to a joint news release from the RWSA, Albemarle County Service Authority and Charlottesville Utilities, the novel coronavirus does not affect the quality of drinking water.
“Our multi-barrier water treatment and disinfection processes — the ones used to clean your water — remove or inactivate viruses,” the release said.
RWSA, ACSA and Charlottesville Utilities receive guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, as well as professional water utility organizations, according to the release.
