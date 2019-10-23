Grant Duffield, executive director of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, submitted a letter of resignation as the agency is on the precipice of a vast redevelopment of the city’s public housing stock.
Duffield’s resignation was announced Wednesday and is effective Nov. 22. He has taken a job as a project manager with the city of Newport News.
“It was really an opportunity to do more of the work that I really enjoy,” he said. “It was an extremely difficult decision.”
Duffield was hired in 2016. He was previously deputy director of the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission.
The Housing Authority is an independent government entity that manages the city’s housing stock. Its board of commissioners directly hires an executive director who does not report to the city manager or City Council.
The CRHA board will hold a retreat with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence on Saturday to craft a transition plan, according to the release.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the board will announce the team and plan to search for a new director.
City Councilor Wes Bellamy, who sits on the board and whose time on council ends on Dec. 31, said he hopes Duffield’s replacement will be community-oriented and develop a clear vision and plan for housing in the city.
Duffield's departure comes as the agency prepares to kick off a three-phase redevelopment of all its units.
The effort's first phase is estimated at $65.5 million and is expected to start this year with concurrent work on Crescent Halls and South First Street and construction of 48 new units on Levy Avenue.
On South First Street, 58 existing units will be redeveloped and 142 units will be added, at a cost of $30.8 million.
CRHA is planning a full renovation of the 105 units at Crescent Halls for $17 million.
The three-phase Crescent Halls project would modernize the building and improve access for its residents, who are primarily seniors and disabled persons. The renovated building would have 98 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.
Duffield has said construction on Crescent Halls could start by the end of the year and is estimated to take 12 to 18 months to complete. He said the projects are poised to continue without him.
Phase two of the broader effort will include a redevelopment of units on Sixth Street and modernizing public housing on Madison and Riverside avenues and Michie Drive.
Phase three will be the redevelopment of the Westhaven complex.
“The board appreciates Mr. Duffield’s dedication and commitment, over the past three and a half years, to the well-being of the residents we serve,” Betsy Roettger, chair of CRHA’s board of commissioners, said in a press release.
Duffield said that the relationship with residents was most important to the job.
“Programs will come and go,” he said. “Buildings will come and go, but the relationships are what build a community.”
Bellamy said Duffield was a key asset for the Housing Authority and fostered community connections.
“I thought that Mr. Duffield did a very good job of taking the reins of the housing authority and taking the housing authority to new heights,” he said. “He’s the kind of guy who always puts the job first and the residents first.”
CRHA’s regular meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 605 E. Main St.
