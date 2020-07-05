Edward Brooks isn’t letting the pandemic hamper the first phase of the community garden at the Yancey School Community Center.
“It was just hard to talk to people about it in March and April, when we were supposed to be getting it in the ground, so it was kind of on hold,” said Brooks, the center’s program coordinator. “We still felt like we wanted to at least get a garden in for the fall, so we’re going to put a box garden in.”
While the coronavirus has closed much of the inside of the community center to the public, the center has served as a hub for response efforts in the Esmont area of southern Albemarle County, and plans for future tenants and efforts are still moving along.
The center’s parking lot has served as a COVID-19 testing site, been used to hand out masks and hand sanitizer and has been open for residents to use the building’s Wi-Fi from their cars or the grass. The B.F Yancey Community Food Pantry also has continued to provide food to area residents.
At the start of the pandemic, the Yancey School Community Center One-Year Celebration was cancelled, and Brooks knew they had to pivot.
“Then we started thinking about how we could assist the community, and then with the help of the local churches, we started giving out these government-made masks,” Brooks said.
Even though the Wi-Fi was extended farther into the center's parking lot, a local teacher had asked if she could use the Wi-Fi inside the building, but all county buildings had been closed. After talking to the county executive’s office, Brooks was able to make it happen starting in mid-June.
“We have a classroom down here that I make available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for people that want to come inside for Wi-Fi, and it just goes to show what advocacy does,” he said.
The Jefferson Area Board for Aging, Piedmont Virginia Community College and the food pantry occupy space at the Yancey center. The county parks and recreation department also has programs there, and there is space the public can rent for gatherings.
JABA's Esmont Community Senior Center is housed in Yancey, and manager Amy Kirchner has been working to keep members occupied while at home. She and another staff member have been calling members to check in with them, and sending newsletters, activity packets, letters and, if needed, meals.
“So then I was thinking, ‘Well, what else can I do?’ because you just think about yourself sitting in your house, especially if you don't drive, so I thought about a parade,” she said.
With the help of JABA volunteers and the police, Kirchner organized a vehicle parade last week, in which cars decorated with signs and balloons drove past members' houses and occasionally stopped to drop off supplies and gifts.
“We went to 30 homes and it was a total surprise, and I got a lot of tears and a lot of appreciation,” she said.
JABA staff members are meeting this week to talk about a reopening plan for the senior centers. Kirchner, who also manages JABA’s Scottsville Center, currently is working on a surprise for those members, as well.
“The whole point of everything is to relieve them of the boredom and the isolation that they're feeling right now, because we all know that for your well-being, you need to have social interactions,” she said. “I'm just trying to think of ways that I can do something.”
A request for proposals for additional tenants at the Yancey School Community Center closed last week.
In 2017, the Albemarle County School Board voted to consolidate Yancey Elementary School into Red Hill and Scottsville Elementary schools.
The Yancey Transition Advisory Committee met for a year to discuss what to do with the former school building. The Yancey Advisory Panel works on recommendations for the building’s use. Brooks sends the panel members, and the southern Albemarle community at large, community news updates.
Brooks, who became the community center’s first program coordinator in January, attended Yancey Elementary from second through sixth grade, and has been involved in the community for years.
“I see this place as a center for driving the future vision of what this community can become,” he said. “... We’re trying to get a broader part of the community to love the school like the original African American descendants of it did,” he said.
Brooks said he hopes the community garden can bring together people of different generations in the area for volunteering.
“We want to reintroduce gardening to the next generation,” he said. “I think that's what we're ultimately trying to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.