The Charlottesville-UVa-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center expects to spend a total of $123,961 in unexpected expenses related to the novel coronavirus by the end of the fiscal year.
The ECC Management Board held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to sign off on expenses related to the pandemic.
So far, $66,830 has been spent on cleaning the Emergency Operations Center and providing security at a hotel used to shelter people who are homeless.
ECC Director Sonny Saxton said that officials expect to spend about $52,131 through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends July 1.
About $25,000 of the total for the year is for cleaning and disinfecting, $38,000 is for the hotel, $33,000 is for staffing and command support and $21,630 was for security at the hotel.
The board also approved the hiring of a temporary employee for cleaning services at the 911 call center for the upcoming fiscal year.
“That’s obviously not a service we had budgeted to be able to provide,” he said.
Saxton said that the services will likely be needed through the spring as the pandemic continues.
Hiring someone rather than contracting the service would lead to about $16,000 in savings.
The position would come with hourly pay of $18.41 and clean the call center main room, common areas, bathroom, break room, kitchen and administrative offices.
The position will be advertised through Albemarle County, which is the fiscal agent for the ECC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.