The Albemarle County School Board wants to hear about new security protocols that don’t involve school resource officers no later than Aug. 13, according to a resolution adopted Thursday.
Board members have said they want to end the daily presence of officers in schools after several discussions about the role of armed police in division buildings. Many schools systems, including Charlottesville City Schools, have decided to remove school resource officers following a national reckoning about policing in America.
The resolution was part of the consent agenda of Thursday’s meeting. An amended student dress code that bans Confederate imagery also had a first reading, paving the way for a vote at the board’s next meeting.
The School Board has previously resisted changing the dress code, fearing litigation. However, schools Superintendent Matt Haas issued new guidelines last March that essentially banned the Confederate flag and other hate symbols.
Board member Katrina Callsen, who was elected vice chairwoman at the meeting, said last month that she wanted to revisit the issue.
Although the board has discussed the dress code several times in the last year, the issue was not raised Thursday.
Hundreds of community members emailed the School Board seeking the removal of the officers, according to records obtained by The Daily Progress via an open-records request.
Others wrote to the board to keep the officers because of building safety concerns.
Ellie Ransom, a recent graduate of Albemarle High School, advocated for their removal in an email to the School Board.
“While I was a student at AHS, I did not understand what police were doing in my school,” she wrote. “School is a place of learning and bettering oneself. Resources in schools should be put towards good teachers, counselors, and staff, and law enforcement has no place in that.”
She added that even as a white student, the police presence made her uncomfortable and distracted by police.
“So I can't even imagine being a student of color and always being aware of a cop watching them in a place that should protect them and be a place of comfort,” she wrote. “In addition, SROs can and have used force on students and made arrests. Schools are not a place for this.”
The county School Board has talked about removing the officers in several meetings, but division officials have wanted more concrete direction, which the resolution provides.
Per the resolution, Haas would present to the board his findings on new security protocol in lieu of the most recent SRO program no later than Aug. 13, so the board can consider the implementation of a different school security initiative.
