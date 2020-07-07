After deciding not to keep the name of Mortimer Y. Sutherland Middle School, an advisory committee has recommended Lakeside for the school's new name.
Lakeside Middle School was the top choice among parents and students, according to a Tuesday news release from the Albemarle County school division. The other two choices were Rivanna and Willow Creek.
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas will consider the suggestion before making his own recommendation to the School Board on Aug. 13.
“Dating back to our first meeting in March, we heard from parents that the school’s name should be one that is inclusive of all neighborhoods,” Jasmine Fernández, who served as the committee leader and liaison to the school division, said in the release. “Naming a school for its geography was a logical way to recognize every member of our school community."
Sutherland is located in the Forest Lakes development and near Hollymead Lake, a private, man-made body of water.
The school's principal, Megan Wood, said a highlight of the naming review was the involvement of students.
“In the end, our advisory committee supported their top choice,” she said in the release.
Sutherland is one of three county schools that will have a new name for the 2020-21 school year. Paul H. Cale Elementary officially changed to Mountain View on July 1, and the naming process for Murray Community School — the new charter school created by the merger of Murray High School and the Community Public Charter School — is still underway.
The charter school advisory committee met Tuesday to review its recommendation to name the school Rose Hill Community School. That choice was opposed by local activists because of its connection to a local plantation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.