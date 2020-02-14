Dr. Vivian W. Pinn, founding director of the Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health and a member of the National Academy of Medicine, has been awarded the 2020 Women’s Leadership Award by the Emily Couric Leadership Forum.
Forum officials will present the award at the organization's 20th annual luncheon on April 15 at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel.
“The Emily Couric Leadership Forum is passionate about educating high-potential young women,” said Colette Sheehy, the forum's chairwoman. “We believe the way to inspire emerging leaders is by connecting them to role models. Dr. Pinn’s groundbreaking career and dedication to improving women’s health exemplifies the leadership that the forum has celebrated over 20 years.”
Pinn graduated from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1967, the only woman and only African American in her class. She served as president of the American Medical Association is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
A UVa medical school building was renamed in her honor in 2017.
The annual forum, and the award, honor former state Sen. Emily Couric, of Charlottesville, who died in 2001.
In its 20 years, it has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to outstanding public and private high school young women leaders from Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
For the 20th anniversary celebration, the forum will award $150,000 to students from 10 area schools.
