STANARDSVILLE — There is little doubt Greene County would be different if not for Ethyle Cole Giuseppe, who passed away Oct. 24 at the age of 101.
Giuseppe was born Sept. 27, 1918, at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, off South River Road in Stanardsville. As the youngest of five children, she never had a new coat in her life, until she bought one herself after college.
Education was important to Giuseppe, impressed upon her by her mother, who she said told her, “Improve your brain; don’t worry what you’ve got on.”
Giuseppe was the salutatorian of William Monroe High School's Class of 1936.
“If we give voice to our principles, we will never be ashamed to know that the boys and girls of the school are watching the careers of this class to follow in the steps of us who lead the way,” she said in her speech. For the next 83 years, Giuseppe would follow her own advice, lighting the path for dozens of Greene County students after her.
Ethyle Cole married Eugene Giuseppe, a long-serving principal for Greene County Primary School, in 1957. They were married for 50 years before he passed away.
The Giuseppes operated a poultry farm off South River Road, and until the age of 98, Ethyle Giuseppe still mowed her own yard, gardened and canned dozens of quarts of pickles.
She served as the first county administrator for Greene, before going on to be an accountant for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Virginia. She was a dedicated member of South River United Methodist Church, where she didn’t miss a Sunday service for some 70 years.
Giuseppe gave back to the community both financially and in-kind through her hard work.
“I have enjoyed doing things for the benefit of the children of Greene. The first big donation was for the Giuseppe Center. Then, I made it possible to have a basketball court and bathrooms at the community park, a clock in the school gym and the greenhouse nursery for the agricultural students,” she said during her 100th birthday celebration. “My brother and I gave all the proceeds from our farm to the historical society, and they have done well with the donation.”
The center, which helps Greene County students earn an associate's degree through Piedmont Virginia Community College concurrent with their high school degree, will by the end of this year have helped 100 students achieve dual degrees, according to Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools.
"This has completely changed the trajectory for some of our students who would not have had the opportunity to do so otherwise," Whitmarsh said.
Whitmarsh also praised Giuseppe's work on the high school scoreboards, bathrooms, concessions, greenhouse and historical society, and called her one of William Monroe's top graduates.
"Not only did she and her husband, a former principal, achieve personal success, but they used that success as a vehicle to give back to our community," she said. "One of the main areas of focus for their giving was our youth, and I can say with absolute certainty that their gifts have positively impacted the lives of many of our community’s children."
Bill Martin, chairman of Greene's Board of Supervisors, called Giuseppe one of the county's icons, "a philanthropist who gave so generously to our schools, our children and our county park."
Carl Schmitt, community leader and former supervisor, said he once joked about renaming the county in her honor.
"So many people, now and in the future, will have a better life because of her committing her resources to furthering education, building recreation facilities with the Ruritans and supporting individuals in their life pursuits," he said.
Terry Benshoff, a member of South River UMC, remembered Giuseppe as a church leader who welcomed everyone.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, whose district includes Greene, called Giuseppe an inspiration.
"Everybody aspires to leave the world a better place than when they came in," he said. "For her, that's clearly the case. And she is leaving things behind that will make it better, especially for students in Greene County, for decades. She was an inspiration to everybody who wanted to be in public service."
The community is invited to remember Giuseppe at 11 a.m. Saturday. The service will be streamed from South River United Methodist Church to the PVCC Giuseppe Center for the public.
