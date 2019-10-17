STANARDSVILLE — A Greene County circuit judge dismissed a lawsuit on Aug. 29 against Greene County by a former employee with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again.
The judgment came down almost one year after Walter Jess Nimmo, who worked at the Greene County Vehicle Maintenance Facility, filed the $1.3 million lawsuit against the county; Rick Morris, director of fleet and facilities management; and former County Administrator John Barkley. Nimmo claimed wrongful termination, defamation, conspiracy, breach of contract and that insulting words were spoken against him.
“The county took the position from the beginning that this case was baseless and the court agreed and ultimately disposed of the case before any significant time and costs had to be expended,” County Attorney Thomas E. Lacheney, of Deal & Lacheney, said.
The parties were in court on June 4 for the hearing.
