LOUISA — The family of a missing Louisa County teenager tearfully pleaded for their daughter to contact them at a press conference Thursday, three days into her disappearance.
Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, was reported missing Monday morning, according to authorities. She is believed to be endangered and may be in the company of Bruce W. Lynch Jr. of Bumpass, who is described as a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, a beard, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.
Lynch is believed to be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix with the Virginia tag VEM-9071.
Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, authorities said Wednesday.
On Thursday, representatives from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond FBI office spoke to reporters, reiterating calls for assistance in locating Hicks.
Major Donald Lowe of the sheriff’s office said authorities quickly recognized that the disappearance was “more than what it initially appeared to be,” and sought additional resources from the FBI and the Virginia State Police.
"The entire community is concerned about Isabel and would like to see her come home," he said. "She is loved, and everybody is worried about her."
A representative from the FBI confirmed the agency's involvement with the search and urged those who may have information related to the case to call its Richmond office at (804) 261-1044.
However, law enforcement officials declined to answer questions, citing the nature of the case.
Blake Saylor, Hicks’ older brother, asked for his sister to contact them and let them know she is OK.
“I’m still your big brother. No matter what happens, I will always love you and you’ll always be my best friend,” he said.
Hicks' mother, Courtney Lewis, fought back tears as she conveyed her love to her daughter.
"We all want you to come home," she said.
Investigators believe Hicks and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping.
Authorities ask that anyone who spots Lynch or Hicks contact law enforcement immediately and not to approach them.
A missing-person poster has been created and posted to the FBI’s website.
