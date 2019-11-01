Fatal Accident

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Department of Transportation workers load a car onto a truck after a fatal car crash Friday morning on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 117.

One person is reported dead after a vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 64 about a mile west of the U.S. 29 interchange.

The crash has shut down westbound traffic as emergency crews work to clear wreckage and Virginia State Police investigate the crash.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials say the crash has blocked both lanes at the 117 mile marker.

“All west lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately one mile,” officials said.

VDOT cameras show traffic at a standstill back to the U.S. 29 interchange and traffic on southbound U.S. 29 backing up from the exit ramp onto the roadway.

VDOT officials said in a social media post that they advise motorists to find alternative routes and the Albemarle County Police Department social media pages recommend avoid the area.

Police have temporary opened one lane of travel, but say that lane will close again as police conduct the crash investigation.

