With a week to go until the trial date, little remains unresolved in a lawsuit over Charlottesville City Council votes to remove two Confederate statues.
When the three-day trial begins on Sept. 11, only two issues will be argued in front of Charlottesville Circuit Court: whether City Council caused any damages and how much the plaintiffs should be awarded in attorneys fees.
Over the last two years, the trial issues have been whittled down by court orders. The Charlottesville Circuit Court has already ruled that the statues are memorials to a war or veteran and cannot be removed, per state code.
Though the remaining issues are comparably few, they present wrinkles for both the plaintiffs and defendants.
The Monument Fund — a group of area residents — filed a lawsuit in March 2017, claiming that in 2016 the City Council violated a state code section that bans the removal of war memorials when it voted to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee. The suit was later amended to include the council’s vote on the Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson monument.
An injunction issued soon after the lawsuit was filed has prevented the removal or encroachment of the statues.
After Judge Richard E. Moore in July dismissed the individual current and former councilors who voted to remove the statues from the lawsuit, only the City Council and city remain as defendants.
On Tuesday, Moore declined to rehear a motion from the defense that argued the statues were never formally “accepted or committed” by the city.
“It is clear to me that in that in the colloquial sense of the words that the statues were approved, permitted and accepted by the city,” he said. “I don’t think this acceptance needs a magic word to make it so.”
The defense is expected argue whether damages should be awarded at all. The plaintiffs have never alleged any physical damage but have argued that damages via encroachment were caused by tarps used to cover the statues for 188 days following the Aug. 12, 2017, murder of Heather Heyer.
However, the defense is expected to argue that, per Virginia code, no attorneys fees can be awarded if damages are not proven.
Braxton Puryear, an attorney for plaintiffs, took issue with that interpretation of the code, arguing that the code awards fees to the prevailing party. Whether they prove damages occurred, they have still prevailed, he said.
“Those monuments are still standing due to our actions; that alone shows we have prevailed,” he said.
According to court documents, the plaintiffs are seeking $517,904.08 in attorneys fees, as of July 31. The bulk of that sum — $490,356.58 — come from the attorneys hourly fee rates.
Charles “Buddy” Weber, one of the plaintiffs, said that while the fees they’re seeking are certainly high, much of it is needed because the robust responses from the defense.
“They fought us on every single issue they could think of, which really dragged the case out,” Weber said.
Specifically, Weber pointed to the pro bono defense provided by Jones Day, one of the largest law firms in the world. Jones Day provided nearly a dozen attorneys to represent most of the individual councilors, he said, dragging out the process and adding a greater workload to the plaintiffs’ attorneys.
An equal protection defense that could upend the trial is still outstanding. The argument claims that the statues violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and are therefore unconstitutional.
Moore has indicated previously that he is likely not swayed by this argument, but he has taken his time to consider all arguments. He is expected to rule prior to the trial. If he rules in favor of the defense, the trial may be rendered moot.
The three-day trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
