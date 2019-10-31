The Charlottesville City Council has released an updated draft of the proposed bylaws and ordinance for a police oversight panel that addresses some of the issues raised over its first draft and conceded on two main points of contention.
The council will hold a second and final reading of the proposal for the Police Civilian Review Board at its meeting on Monday.
The bylaws would establish the board’s meeting procedures. The ordinance covers the board’s composition, staffing and powers. The goal of the board is to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community.
The original draft by the council, presented at its Oct. 21 meeting, was met with backlash from activists and members of the initial Police Civilian Review Board. They said it was a watered-down version of the original recommendation.
Councilor Wes Bellamy said he met with constituents to hear those concerns, which informed the new draft.
“I think it’s important for us to not allow perfect to be the enemy of good,” Bellamy said on Thursday. “We can do something that’s really, really good, but it’s not perfect through the lens of every single person in the community.”
The initial panel was appointed in late 2017 in the fallout of the Unite the Right rally and tasked with creating a recommended ordinance and bylaws for a permanent CRB. Its proposal was presented in August.
Initial CRB member Sarah Burke said the revised proposal is “an improvement” from the first draft and “a good path toward something that would be wonderful for the community,” but it can still use some work.
“It just differs so much in both the structure and the substance of what we originally proposed,” she said. “In the end, I think that what they’ve come up with, it’s not terrible.”
The proposal under consideration Monday provides two main concessions.
First, it expands the board’s purview for policy review. While its review power is initially limited to internal affairs investigations, a resolution would allow for an expansion.
The resolution allows the board to review changes to policies related to internal investigations and complaints at least 30 days before CPD enacts them.
The resolution gives the council the power to expand the list of policies available for review. The board would be able to recommended additional policies for review, but the council would have final say over whether to allow any changes.
During the Oct. 21 meeting, initial board members were concerned that the proposal doesn’t require the police department to respond to CRB comments on policy changes. At the time, councilors were receptive to a revision requiring CPD to respond, but no such provision is included in the ordinance.
The second concession allows the CRB to amend its bylaws without City Council approval.
The new proposal also makes a minor change to the membership requirements.
The board would include seven voting panelists and one nonvoting member.
Three people would be appointed from a historically disadvantaged community or live in public housing.
One member would represent a racial or social justice organization; the original proposal allowed the organization’s member also to fill the requirement for a historically disadvantaged community member or public housing resident.
The proposal still allows the council to appoint members in closed session.
There are no specifics for the other positions, only that those applicants cannot be a current law enforcement employee or immediate relative of one, a city employee or candidate for public office.
Board members would be required to sign confidentiality agreements related to the contents of an internal affairs file or other personnel record.
The council has set an internal deadline of Dec. 16 for seating a board. That would be the final meeting for Councilors Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin, who chose not to seek re-election.
Burke said she isn’t sure about the proposed timing, but speculated that the sitting council wants to be the one to appoint the board members before a majority of its members are gone.
“It seems to me like they’re intent on passing this pretty quickly,” she said. “It’s great that they feel like it’s an urgent issue that needs to be addressed, but I’m concerned they’re not building something that has the structural foundation we were hoping for.”
The only other major change reflects the council’s discussion from the Oct. 21 meeting about an auditor to study CPD data.
The proposal includes an executive director. Whoever is hired for that position would be required to provide an initial report about the auditor in June, rather than December 2020 as originally proposed.
The report would recommend if an auditor should be hired or if the work should be conducted by a consulting firm.
If an auditor is recommended, the director must justify if it would be a full- or part-time position and what aspects of CPD data should be studied.
It will also recommend whether the director should craft a memorandum of understanding with Police Chief RaShall Brackney about what will be audited.
The initial panel attempted to create an MOU with Brackney, but was told a future board would do that after a public battle over Brackney’s willingness to work with them.
The report also would recommend funding for a consultant for the director to finish another report for December 2020, if more time is needed.
Part of the community outrage focused on the amount of time given for input between publishing the proposal and the Oct. 21 meeting. The documents were posted on the city’s website with the council agenda on the Wednesday before council’s meeting, which is standard protocol.
The latest proposal was also posted on Wednesday.
During the Oct. 21 meeting, speakers also were perturbed with the proposed December deadline to seat a board, although applications are already being accepted.
“My hope is that if this is where [councilors] want to start, the community will put a lot of time and effort to make sure the right people put in the time and effort to apply to be on the board,” Burke said.
Bellamy said he’s pushing forward with the timeline because the outgoing councilors created the initial CRB and need to see it through.
Bellamy also echoed comments from Mayor Nikuyah Walker that whoever wins in Tuesday’s election might not support the panel.
“I’m not sure what the next council will look like, nor can I necessarily trust that the next council will do what the community needs,” he said.
Bellamy didn’t specifically name any candidates. None of the six hopefuls for the three available seats has publicly made any statements disparaging an oversight panel.
Walker has publicly feuded with Democrat Lloyd Snook and independent Bellamy Brown, who are both candidates for the council. She has shown up to at least one event in support of Democrat Michael Payne. She has not made comments about Democrat Sena Magill or independents Paul Long and John Hall.
Burke said establishing the board should be a multistep process. She sees the initial CRB’s work as step zero.
The council should get more input from the community and initial CRB members, Burke said.
“It has to be really particular to your community or it won’t meet the needs of your community,” she said. “These things normally take a long time, and my hope is that people are recognizing that this is just the beginning, this is not the end product.”
The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The bylaws and ordinance are the second agenda item planned following public comment.
