A building at the historic Boar’s Head Resort was damaged by a fire Saturday evening.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue units at 5:20 p.m. responded to a structure fire at the Boar’s Head Resort. The fire occurred in a free-standing, single-story building that contains a sauna.
Fire units were on site for almost two hours, working to contain and investigate the blaze.
The county said damage to the single building was extensive, but the fire was contained and did not spread to adjacent structures. There were no injuries reported.
The resort finished renovations to its main building earlier this year.
The cause of the fire will be subject to an investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.
