The Charlottesville Fire Department confirmed Tuesday that an August fire at a local pet kennel was accidental.
The fire at Pet Paradise on Aug. 18 likely was caused by an electrical malfunction within a branch circuit, according to a news release from the department.
Battalion Chief Jay Davis said the department estimated that, before the fire, the kennel's property was worth $1.7 million and contents were worth $250,000. The fire caused $200,000 worth of damage to the property and $75,000 worth of damage to the kennel's contents.
On Monday, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it was still waiting on that confirmation but believed the fire started in an electrical box.
After the fire broke out, firefighters, police and veterinarians rescued 75 cats and dogs. Some animals required medical treatment, but after several days all but one were sent home in good condition, according to previous statements from the kennel. A dog who was evacuated from the resort was evaluated by a veterinarian, diagnosed with a fatal pre-existing heart condition and euthanized with the owners’ consent.
A few animals were missing after the blaze. Two cats eventually were found alive; one dog that escaped from first responders died.
The kennel company said Monday that it is planning to rebuild with higher safety standards beyond what is required. A fire sprinkler system and an overnight shift also will be added when it reopens.
