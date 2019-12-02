An Albemarle County family of six lost their home, its contents and a vehicle in a Sunday night fire in the Southwood mobile home community.
The fire was discovered shortly before 9 p.m. and Albemarle County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters found the home already engulfed in flames with fire showing on all four sides of the structure. They said a passenger vehicle next to the residence was also ablaze.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control and protected adjoining structures, but the home was lost. Crews remained at the scene for three hours to extinguish hot spots and make sure it did not reignite.
Officials said the family was at home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without injury. The two adults and four children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The total damages was estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to be accidental.
