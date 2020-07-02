The Piedmont Virginia Community College campus and entrance will be closed to fireworks viewing Saturday night.
Even though the annual McIntire Park Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled, a group of area business owners and civic influencers has raised funds to cover a show on Carter Mountain and to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
PVCC is closing its grounds to help ensure social distancing due to COVID-19.
“The college is located in a position that would provide a good view of the fireworks. However, we cannot be responsible for large groups of people showing up," Ben Copeland, PVCC's vice president of finance and administrative services, said in a statement.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Organizers plan to shoot off one rocket a half-hour before the show, which is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m., and again 15 minutes prior to the fireworks so people know where in the sky to look for the pyrotechnics.
