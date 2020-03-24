MADISON — Madison County now has one confirmed case of coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health district announced a resident of Madison County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
The patient, a man in his 50s, had mild symptoms and was being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public, officials said. He was previously identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, was quarantined prior to becoming symptomatic and tested as soon as symptoms appeared.
Health district staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of the patient. Those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, officials said.
“The Virginia Department of Health, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,” RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said. “With each confirmed case, we identify potential contacts, access their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures.”
The Madison case marks the third for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Last Friday, the district confirmed two positive COVID-19 test results. The two patients, both in their 70s, reside in the same household in Culpeper. Kartchner said they described a rapid onset of symptoms and quickly self-isolated which greatly limited potential contacts.
Kartchner said it’s critical that community members follow the guidelines for social distancing and good hygiene. People should also avoid gatherings of 10 or more.
Kartchner said those 65 or older, or who have serious chronic medical conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or are immuno-compromised, should seriously consider stay home.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus,” he said.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam closed K-12 public and private schools through the end of the 2019-20 school year, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered many recreational and retail businesses closed.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, health officials encourage the following behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
As of Monday evening, 254 Virginians had tested positive for COVID-19. More than 3,600 had been tested.
