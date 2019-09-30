Five schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are not fully accredited this year, according to data released Monday.
Greer and Woodbrook elementaries and Murray High School in Albemarle were accredited with conditions along with Buford Middle and Walker Upper Elementary schools in Charlottesville. Those five schools will be required to submit improvement plans to the state. Schools that fail to implement improvement plans can be denied accreditation.
About 7% of Virginia schools were accredited with conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Last year, Greer and Walker both received that designation.
Clark Elementary was the only school in the area to improve its status and earn full accreditation.
Declines in performance on state reading tests — especially among black and economically disadvantaged students — resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English, according to the state’s news release.
“This is the second year that schools have been evaluated under the 2017 [state] Board of Education-approved accreditation standards, and this new system for measuring the progress and needs of schools is doing exactly what it was designed to do,” said James Lane, the state superintendent of public instruction, in the news release. “ … These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department’s support and expertise.”
Accreditation is based on several indicators including proficiency and growth in English and Math and absenteeism rates, among others. Schools can be a level one, two or three on any of the indicators.
If every indicator is at either level one or two, a school is accredited. Schools with one or more level three performances are accredited with conditions.
The accreditation ratings follow last month’s release of pass rates on the state’s Standards of Learning exams in reading, writing, math, history and science. Math was the only subject in which pass rates increased in Albemarle County or Charlottesville, though both were below the state average.
The city and county school boards will review state data at their meetings in October.
Greer made progress toward meeting state standards, compared to its 2017-18 test scores. However, the school had level-three achievement gaps in English and Math among black students and those with disabilities.
Woodbrook fell below the state standard in science proficiency and scored a level three achievement gap in English.
Murray High was dinged for its absenteeism rate. About 28.75% of its students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, regardless of reason, according to the state.
Science scores at Walker Upper Elementary did not meet the state standard. The school also had a level three achievement gap in English.
At Buford, a level three achievement gap in English resulted in being accredited with conditions.
In Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Madison and Orange counties, all schools were fully accredited. Tye River Elementary in Nelson was the only school in that division accredited with conditions. Buckingham County’s elementary, primary and middle schools were all accredited with conditions.
How Schools Are Accredited
This is the second year of a revised accountability system that incorporates more than just test scores in determining whether a school is accredited.
Elementary and middle schools are evaluated on six school quality indicators: student proficiency and growth in English and math as well as the progress of English learners toward language proficiency; proficiency in science; achievement gaps in English and math; and absenteeism.
High school ratings only take proficiency in English, math and science into account because student growth can’t be calculated with the end-of-course tests. Other indicators include absenteeism as well as graduation and drop-out rates, which will be released in October.
Performance on each indicator is rated at one of three levels, which ultimately determine the accreditation rating.
Level one means the school meets or exceeds the state standard or shows “adequate” improvement. Level two means schools are near the state standard or are making progress from a level three distinction. Level three means schools are performing below the state standard.
For example, in math, the state standard is a 70% combined rate. If a school meets or beats that pass rate, it is on the first level. If the pass rate is between 65 and 70%, the school is at level two. Those below 65% are at level three.
The state standard for English is a 75% combined rate.
Greer Elementary made progress toward level two this year from a 47% pass rate to 54%. Combined with student growth, the school had a 79 in English.
Schools also can be level three if they are at level two for more than four straight years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.