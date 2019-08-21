The first day of school can bring many changes for students, parents and teachers, but for 47 years, students at Stony Point Elementary in Albemarle County have seen a familiar face: that of physical education teacher Wayne Flint.
"Remember, it's not about who's the biggest, fastest, strongest kid, it's about thinking for yourself," Flint told 18 fourth-graders sitting on the wood floor of the school gym.
Some of the students knew Flint from prior years at Stony Point; others were new faces. The first day of school is a chance for students to get acclimated, make new friends and remember how to navigate boundaries and personal space, he said.
It's also a day to tell new students that gym shouldn't be a scary place. Flint reads his youngest students "The Gym Teacher From the Black Lagoon," which is about a middle schooler who fears his new gym teacher will be mean. Flint then gives students a tour of the equipment locker to show them that no monsters lurk there.
"I want all the kids to want to come into this gym; I want them to be successful and happy and hot and sweaty when they leave," he said. "It's developmental; it's controlled chaos. In life, we all have boundaries and space we have to respect, and that's what sports skills are built around."
Flint's classes ask children to think through rules and consequences, gain confidence and encourage others. Students stand on bumblebee stickers placed across the floor so they can learn concepts of personal space. As the fourth graders worked through push-ups, crunches and planks, he asks students to think of themselves not as winners or losers, but as challengers, risk takers and adventurers.
"It is hard. But as long as you know how to do it, it will get easier," he said to encourage students. "It's in your toolbox."
Flint has taught, mostly at Stony Point, since 1972. He attended the elementary school himself and, after graduating from Campbell University, was hired by former Superintendent Paul Cale.
No longer does gym class consist of being pelted with hard rubber dodgeballs. Flint's locker contains soft balls, flag belts and half-dome platforms. He has invented several games; he says his favorite is a form of capture the flag.
"Principals and kids keep me coming back," he said. "I love the kids, and I've never had a bad principal."
LaTishia Wilson, who became principal in 2018, said Flint's tenure helps students feel comfortable in his class, and his creativity helps make it fun. Former students now send their children to his classes.
"He has a long history in the community," she said. "Even with his longevity, he very much stays current on trends in physical education, and is creative."
Flint also works with the other specialty teachers in music, arts and reading to offer peer support and talk through goals for individual students.
Asking teachers to make learning personalized, flexible and targeted has been key to Stony Point's improvement in test scores in the past year, Wilson said, pointing to recent data that showed some improvements in students' passing rates in reading and math. African American students also performed 7 percentage points better on math tests than in the previous year.
Across the district and in Charlottesville City Schools, wide disparities between African American students and white students persist, particularly in reading. Both divisions have plans to address achievement gaps more broadly and in their gifted education programs.
The new school year also brings new principals to multiple schools.
Visitors to Charlottesville schools will encounter new security measures, middle school students will see a different honors courses system. Charlottesville schools are also hiring more gifted specialists to implement changes in the Quest program.
Across Virginia, school buses now have an extra safety mechanism to catch drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus. The new law, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, puts cameras on the stop arms of buses that will take a picture and send it to local police departments if the camera detects a driver who does not stop for the flashing lights.