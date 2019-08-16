20190817_cdp_news_flufair262.JPG

ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS A ferris wheel spins at the Fluvanna County Fair on Friday afternoon. The fair, which features animal competitions, carnival rides and a variety of food, will continue through Saturday.

 Ryan M. Kelly

Those who attended the Fluvanna County Fair enjoyed all of the typical attractions on Friday afternoon. The fair, which features animal competitions, carnival rides and a variety of food, will continue in Palmyra on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments