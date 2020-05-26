Fluvanna High School graduating seniors will be honored at a Saturday parade in Lake Monticello.

The noon parade will feature graduates in their decorated cars being driven by adults around the Lake as well as classic and collectible cars that have been parading around the Lake each weekend during the pandemic, parade organizers said.

Area fire and rescue vehicles and representatives from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and the school district are expected to participate.

For more information, seniors may contact school guidance counselor Erika Morris at emorris@apps.fluco.org. Classic car drivers can contact Jeff Spinello at homeselljeff@aol.com.

