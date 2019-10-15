Fluvanna County residents may receive free flu shots Thursday evening at the county’s Central Elementary School, according to the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which will administer the shots.
Flu shots are available at no cost to people who live in Fluvanna County. The seasonal flu shots being offered are preservative-free, but only for people ages three years and older. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The health department staff also will use the event as an exercise to train for a public health emergency.
The shots will be administered between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school, which is located at 3340 Central Plains Road. The event and seasonal shots are funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response.
