Fluvanna County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday after the school system received an alert that involved a direct threat to the division, according to a Facebook post from schools officials.
The school division received an anonymous an anonymous tip Monday evening from a person who overheard an unknown person talking about committing an act of violence at school. That led to an increased police presence at Fluvanna schools Tuesday.
The division wrote on Facebook that additional information will be shared as appropriate as the investigation into the threat continues. Earlier on Tuesday, the school division and Sheriff's Office said they were working to locate the tipster and encouraged that individual to come forward.
“Be advised that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority, therefore, once we identify the person or persons responsible, we will take immediate disciplinary action to the fullest extent of the law,” the division wrote.
Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (434) 589-8211.
