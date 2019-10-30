The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Lake Monticello community Tuesday night.

Two people are in custody in relation to this incident, which occurred on Axle Tree Road, according to a news release from the office.

The victim's information is being withheld pending a positive identification and notification of their next of kin, according to the office, which says it will release more information soon.

The sheriff’s office stated that it does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

