The Funds for Recovery and Operations Management (FROM): Fluvanna Small Business Grants will allow businesses to recoup increased cost of operation, lost revenue and other unbudgeted expenses caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, county officials said.
“In this extraordinary time of business disruption due to COVID-19, we feel it is critical to provide some level of financial support to help our small business community survive and help them get back on their feet,” said Eric Dahl, Fluvanna’s County administrator, in a statement.
FROM: Fluvanna grants are structured to assist for-profit companies and private schools in Fluvanna. Grants are awarded on a sliding scale based on number of employees at the business. Grants range from $2,500 up to $20,000, depending on the number of full-time employees working.
Businesses and private schools based in Fluvanna are eligible for FROM: Fluvanna grant money. Franchises not based in Fluvanna, banks and non-profit businesses are not eligible.
The Board of Supervisors will discuss a potential nonprofit program at the July 1 meeting, officials said.
“We hope the grants will enable businesses to keep employees and operations as we navigate the world we now live in,” said Bryan Rothamel, Fluvanna’s economic development coordinator.
Fluvanna County will host webinars and town halls regarding the FROM: Fluvanna Small Business Grants. Businesses seeking more information or who would like to attend the upcoming webinars or are encouraged to sign up here: https://forms.gle/iRQTL1CNZCHmreXQ9.
Just like the Fluvanna Business Recovery Loans, the FROM: Fluvanna grants will be administered by the Community Investment Collaborative.
The county joins other localities, such as Charlottesville, who have made money available in an effort to help businesses keep employees on payrolls, pay for the cost of social distancing requirements and revamp their businesses in other ways.
