The number of COVID-19 cases in Fluvanna County has more than tripled since Friday, with the new cases centered in a long-term care facility, according to the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
According to the new case figures released Monday, Fluvanna County now has 62 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The figure is up from the 17 cases reported Friday.
The increase comes from the Envoy at the Village, according to a spokesman for Consulate Health Care, which owns the facility. The spokesman declined to comment on the total number of cases at the facility and pointed to a news release that said they would not comment publicly on COVID-19 cases.
"We are diligently following all CDC and CMS guidelines, working in close partnership with our local and state health care agencies, and taking every measure to safeguard our centers against the threat of COVID-19,” the release reads.
“We will continue to communicate timely with the proper health care agencies, families, staff and residents as necessary and appropriate. If families have concerns about their loved one, we encourage them to contact the care center directly.”
CARES grants
Albemarle County-based Virginia Humanities will distribute more than $500,000 in aid to museums, historic sites and educational and cultural institutions across the state that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March.
The $2.2 trillion aid package includes $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, approximately $30 million of which will be sent to state and territorial councils to redistribute to nonprofit organizations.
The state humanities councils were chosen because of established relationships with museums, historical societies, libraries and cultural institutions.
Humanities-focused nonprofit organizations based in Virginia facing financial adversity related to the pandemic may apply to Virginia Humanities for grants from April 20 through April 30. Awards will be announced in May.
The grants can be used to cover general operating costs, including salaries, rent and utilities, as well as costs associated with providing online public programs.
For more information, visit virginiahumanities.org.
