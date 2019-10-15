Fluvanna County residents can receive free flu shots Thursday evening at Central Elementary School, according to the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which will administer the shots.

The seasonal flu shots being offered are preservative-free, but only for people ages 3 and older. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The health department staff also will use the event as an exercise to train for a public health emergency.

The shots will be administered between 4 and 7 p.m. at the school, which is at 3340 Central Plains Road. The event and seasonal shots are funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

