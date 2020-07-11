The Fluvanna Rotary will hold a food drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on July 23 to assist with the high demand for food because of the pandemic.
The group’s drive in April brought in 7,000 pounds of donated food. Organizers are hoping to match or exceed that amount at the next drive.
“Blue Ridge Area Food Bank notified us that due to continued demand for food, their stocks are running low, and asked us if we could help again,” organizer Betsy Gunnels said in a news release. “We’re glad to do so.”
Residents wishing to donate should leave canned goods and non-perishable items by their mailbox between 8 and 10 a.m. July 23. Volunteers will pick them up, sort the donations and deliver them to the food bank.
