Charlottesville firefighters are offering a chance to remember to those who will never forget.
The Fontaine Avenue Fire Station, which includes a piece of steel from the World Trade Center that was destroyed in the coordinated terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will open to the public Wednesday as part of the city fire department’s remembrance of those killed and injured in the attacks.
The station’s memorial atrium will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents wishing to reflect on and remember the events.
An estimated 2,997 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured when terrorists flew hijacked airlines into New York City’s World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in the passenger mutiny that resulted in the crash of a hijacked plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Besides the steel, the atrium includes artifacts from the attack on the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania crash.
There is free parking available in front of the station, which is at 2420 Fontaine Ave., or on Summit Street.
Light refreshments will be available.
