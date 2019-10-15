Local Food Hub will host a community-wide celebration of the 2019 Community Food Awards on Thursday.

The Community Food Awards is an annual event recognizing farmers, businesses and community partners for their commitment to local food, healthy communities and Virginia agriculture.

The ceremony will take place at the 4P Food warehouse at 556 Dettor Road. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, with awards beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a community meal featuring items grown by Local Food Hub partner farms and created by J.M. Stock Provisions, as well as an assortment of local beverages.

The evening will include a bonfire with s’mores and live music by Bent Mountain Trio.

This event is free, family-friendly, and open to all. Please RSVP at localfoodhub.org/rsvp. A $10 donation is suggested, payable with the RSVP or at the door.

Awards being presented to local organizations include Rookie of the Year, awarded to Spring Hollow Farm of Buckingham County; Charlottesville Market Award, awarded to Nourish of Louisa County; Institutional Leader, awarded to the University of Virginia Dining Services; Local Business, Community Impact, awarded to Integral Yoga Natural Foods of Charlottesville; and Healthy Community Leader, awarded to WIC Clinic at Southwood of Albemarle County.

Community sponsors include Aetna Community Health, St. Anne’s Belfield, Blue Ridge Bucha, JM Stock Provisions, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Market Street Market, and Blue Mountain Brewery.

