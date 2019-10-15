The Local Food Hub will host the 2019 Community Food Awards on Thursday.
The Community Food Awards is an annual event recognizing farmers, businesses and community partners for their commitment to local food, healthy communities and Virginia agriculture.
The ceremony will take place at the 4P Food warehouse at 556 Dettor Road. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with awards beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a community meal featuring items grown by Local Food Hub partner farms and created by JM Stock Provisions, as well as an assortment of local beverages.
The evening will include a bonfire with s’mores and live music by Bent Mountain Trio.
The event is family-friendly and open to all. Those interested in attending should RSVP at localfoodhub.org/rsvp. A $10 donation is suggested, payable with the RSVP or at the door.
The awards being presented are Rookie of the Year, to Spring Hollow Farm of Buckingham County; Charlottesville Market Award, to Nourish of Louisa County; Institutional Leader, to University of Virginia Dining Services; Local Business, Community Impact, to Integral Yoga Natural Foods of Charlottesville; and Healthy Community Leader, to the WIC Clinic at Southwood in Albemarle County.
Community sponsors are Aetna Community Health, St. Anne’s-Belfield School, Blue Ridge Bucha, JM Stock Provisions, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Market Street Market and Blue Mountain Brewery.
