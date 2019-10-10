The Charlottesville Food Justice Network has received $375,000 in federal assistance to expand food access for youth and families, cultivate local food equity and fuel economic empowerment through increased community-led urban agriculture.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the funding Thursday.

The money comes from the Community Food Projects Competitive Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“With more than 1 million Virginians living in low-income areas with little or no access to healthy foods, it’s clear that food equity remains a critical issue in our commonwealth,” the senators said in a joint press release.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments