The 11th annual Summer Thinkshop will feature former "American Idol" contestant Shayy Winn.
Presented by award-winning author Charles Alexander — also known as Mr. Alex-Zan — this year’s theme is “Just CYM (Close Your Mouth) & Listen” and seeks to provide a fun, creative, educational and positive experience for area children.
Winn, who drew national attention after sharing the story of her sudden blindness while competing on "Idol," will be one of several performers at Thursday's event. She will be introduced by Charlottesville City Manager Tarron J. Richardson.
The free event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Burley Middle School.