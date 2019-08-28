Thomas J. Michie Jr., a former Charlottesville School Board member who led the division during integration and later went on to serve in the General Assembly for more than two decades, died on Monday.
Michie, 88, recently had a stroke, according to attorney and City Council candidate Lloyd Snook.
Michie first took a seat in the House of Delegates in 1971 after a one-vote election night victory. He held the 26th District seat, which included Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County, as a Democrat until 1980, when he won a special election for the 25th Senate District seat.
The 26th House seat now covers Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, while the 25th District now stretches westward to the West Virginia border.
He grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Norfolk before moving to Charlottesville to attend law school at the University of Virginia in 1953.
Michie served on the Charlottesville School Board in the 1960s during battles over integration.
“I remember him for his progression on important issues,” Snook wrote in a Facebook post. “He struggled with trying to find a middle ground, and most liberals would say that he didn't do a very good job. As Charlottesville grew and changed, and as he got more deeply involved in Democratic Party politics, he made good friendships with African American leaders ... when he was elected to the House of Delegates in 1971, he had strong support in the African American community from people who realized how he had grown and changed.”
His state political career started and ended on close votes as he was ousted in 1991 by about 500 votes.
“Many have referred to me as being ‘shy and retiring,’” Michie said after conceding the race. “There is some truth in that. Certainly at this point I am ‘shy’ of votes and am ‘retiring’ from politics.”
Michie’s political career was highlighted by legislation that redefined annexation rights and increased state aid to localities for law enforcement and road maintenance and construction.
“Tom loved serving in the General Assembly more than he liked campaigning,” said Bob Gibson, a former Daily Progress politics reporter and current communications director at the Weldon Cooper Center at UVa.
The Michie family has been a cornerstone of Charlottesville-area politics for more than a half-century.
Thomas Michie Sr. was mayor of Charlottesville when two public schools closed during massive resistance to segregation and served on City Council for seven years in the 1950s and 1960s. He was later appointed as a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Thomas Michie Jr.’s son, Ned, served on the Charlottesville School Board from 2004 to 2017, and was appointed again earlier this year to fill a vacant seat.