Former University of Virginia students have created a way to deliver groceries to those susceptible to the novel coronavirus.
Dubbed “Social Distance Delivery,” the service was created by Nicholas Ehat and Fayez Jabboure, both members of the Class of 2019, and operates in the Charlottesville area as well as Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, parts of Maryland and Wesley Chapel, Florida.
Per the service's website, all donations go to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, for which the service has raised approximately $1,200 for so far.
Those interested should send an email to socialdistancedelivery.cville@gmail.com with a grocery list of up to 25 items, a preferred grocery store, delivery address and phone number. The information also can be provided by a city-specific online form on the service's website.
A member of Social Distance Delivery will go to the store to pick up the groceries while wearing gloves and a mask and will call the customer with any questions about substituting out-of-stock items.
Social Distance Delivery will pay for the groceries and inform the customer of the total cost after check out. Groceries will be delivered to the customer’s home and left on the doorstep to avoid contact. The service can be reimbursed for the cost of groceries by either leaving cash or check in the mailbox or by paying via Venmo to @socialdistancedelivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.