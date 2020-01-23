Four Central Virginia historical projects have received grants from the Virginia Humanities Grants Program.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville received $16,000 for the Localizing The Narrative Curriculum Project, which focuses on developing a study guide and website on the history of race and race relations in the city.

Virginia Civics Education Inc. in Orange received $8,000 for "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution," a series of professional development programs for middle- and high-school teachers.

Friends of Esmont Inc. received $5,000 toward researching and writing a comprehensive history of Esmont Village in Southern Albemarle County.

Preservation Piedmont received $2,950 for the Drewary Brown Bridge Builders Project, a panel discussion and website exploring the legacy of local Civil Rights leader Drewary Brown.

