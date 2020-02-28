The horses will be off and running at Foxfield this April, organizers say.
The spring National Steeplechase Association-sanctioned races, an annual tradition for University of Virginia students and Charlottesville-area residents, will be held April 25, according to an announcement made Friday.
The property’s spring and fall races will continue under an agreement and property easement, which resolved a three-year court battle that threatened the historic steeplechases.
The easement, finalized this winter, ensures that spring and fall steeplechase races are allowed on the property, as well as other specified events, so long as the races continue.
The Foxfield Racing Association, which has organized the races in the past, will hand off the race duties to the newly-formed Foxfield Racing LLC, beginning June 1. The company will have two 5-year leases to run the spring and fall sanctioned races.
The historic 178-acre venue is under an open space easement with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority. The easement will limit the development rights on the property should racing cease for more than two years.
For more information about the Foxfield Races, tickets and reserved parking, go to foxfieldraces.com.
