The need to provide long-term testing and treatment for COVID-19 is forcing the relocation of the Charlottesville Free Clinic, making the organization the pandemic’s latest victim.
For 24 years, the clinic has been located in the office complex of the Thomas Jefferson Health District on Rose Hill Drive. Now it needs to move its offices, medical clinic and pharmacy by November to make room for additional health district staff, officials from both organizations said on Tuesday.
The clinic serves as a medical safety net for more than 2,600 uninsured and underinsured people in the region. More than 400 volunteer health professionals provide medical care, mental health support and dental services. The clinic also operates a no-cost pharmacy.
“We’re trying to work something out,” said Colleen Keller, the clinic’s executive director. “We’ve received a lot of support from the community and from the medical community and we’re hoping they can be looking out for whatever is out there.”
The free clinic has had a symbiotic relationship with the health district, utilizing the district’s clinical facilities after hours. That worked out well in the past because the free clinic medical personnel volunteered mostly after work in the evenings, which is when the majority of clients visit.
“The free clinic provides an important service to the community. What they do is fabulous and it’s a service we don’t want the community to lose,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, Thomas Jefferson Health District director. “This is going to be challenging and I hope people will continue to support their mission.”
Finding a facility approved for medical care is the big issue, Keller said.
“We can find a solution for our offices and finding a space for our limited day clinics should not be that difficult, but we need 12 clinic rooms and 25 parking spaces for the evening clinics,” she said. “We hope we can find a way to continue a similar relationship with a medical facility. We don’t know what’s out there, right now.”
When COVID-19 hit the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health notified organizations leasing from them that those leases would expire in June. The department worked with the free clinic to provide an extension until November, however, and worked out a separate lease agreement for the organization’s dental clinic to remain in place.
“We’ve received a lot of support from Richmond,” Keller said of the state health department. “They’ve worked hard to help us out.”
The issue is not between the health department and the free clinic, but between the virus and the future, officials said.
“Without a vaccination, COVID-19 is not going to be resolved immediately and we’re likely looking at an extended response here in the health district,” said Bonds. “With the reopening and return to activity in society, and the likelihood of more infections, we’re looking at bringing on about 25 additional staff members to address increased caseloads. They’re going to need space.”
Most studies predict that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease will continue to sicken people for the foreseeable future. Epidemiologists expect cases to come in waves. That means the health district needs to add staff to handle testing, contact tracing and other aspects of pandemic management.
“There’s so much we don’t know about COVID-19 and we want to be responsive to any additional waves of infection that may come back up as this goes on,” Bonds said. “It’s really challenging because every day we learn new things about the virus and some of those things contradict what we thought we knew.”
Keller said free clinic officials are hoping the organization’s supporters and volunteers will be able to help them find new locations.
“At this time, when people are losing their jobs because [of COVID-19] and losing their medical insurance, the last thing we want is for them to be worried about whether the free clinic is going to be there to provide medical care,” Keller said.
“This has been an odd turn of events,” she said. “No one thought this would happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.