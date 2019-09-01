The Virginia Equality Bar Association and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will host a free Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Central Library in downtown Charlottesville.
Volunteer attorneys, paralegals and law students will assist transgender clients and their families and advocates with name change applications, petitions for gender marker changes, birth certificate changes, Department of Motor Vehicles and Social Security record updates, military discharge records and any related questions.
Transgender individuals or their family members and advocates who would like to receive free legal advice may pre-register at tinyurl.com/ybkcyf5n. The clinic also accepts walk-ins, but pre-registration is strongly recommended.
Questions regarding the legal clinic may be directed to clinics@vaequalitybar.org.
For more information about the Virginia Equality Bar Association and its work, visit vaequalitybar.org.
