People residing in the Thomas Jefferson Health District who are 18 or older and are displaying symptoms of the coronavirus are eligible for testing Friday at the Yancey School Community Center in Albemarle County.
The drive-thru free testing is available by appointment only, according to separate news releases from the counties of Albemarle and Fluvanna. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (434) 972-6261 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments will be scheduled on a first called, first scheduled basis.
Only those with symptoms — such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and loss of sense of smell or taste — are eligible to be tested.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District covers the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.
For more information, call the Thomas Jefferson Health District's COVID-19 hotline at (434) 972-6261.
