The Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation is making its fitness facilities open to the public free of charge through Wednesday.
During Free Fitness Week, all daily admission fees are waived at Carver Recreation Center, Key Recreation Center and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center. Patrons can explore each facility and benefit from amenities such as indoor pools, fitness centers, group exercise classes and basketball courts.
Patrons also may purchase facility passes at discounted rates during Free Fitness Week and then enjoy the facilities year-round.
For more information, call or visit one of the facilities or go online to charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
