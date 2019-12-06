Thomas Jefferson Health District staff will once again test their capacity to respond to a major public health event by providing free seasonal influenza shots in Louisa County next week.
The free clinic will be held at the Louisa County Health Department from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Shots will be free for Louisa County residents. The flu shots being offered are preservative-free, but are only for people ages 3 and older. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The point-of-dispensing exercise, including the flu vaccine, is funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, which is responsible for responding to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention.
For more information, call the Louisa County Health Department at (540) 967-3703.
